EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Short Interest Down 17.6% in December

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the December 15th total of 1,420,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 305,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.
ENS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on EnerSys from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. William Blair downgraded EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.
EnerSys stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,412. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.47 and a 200-day moving average of $97.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.68. EnerSys has a one year low of $78.12 and a one year high of $113.34.
EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.38 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 6.51%. EnerSys’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.44%.
EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.
