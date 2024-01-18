EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Short Interest Down 17.6% in December

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2024

EnerSys (NYSE:ENSGet Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the December 15th total of 1,420,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 305,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on EnerSys from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. William Blair downgraded EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EnerSys

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EnerSys

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,876,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,198,000 after buying an additional 35,545 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,345,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,385,000 after buying an additional 62,146 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,414,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,849,000 after buying an additional 45,139 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,691,000 after buying an additional 101,062 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 852,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,666,000 after buying an additional 226,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Trading Down 0.6 %

EnerSys stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,412. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.47 and a 200-day moving average of $97.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.68. EnerSys has a one year low of $78.12 and a one year high of $113.34.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENSGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.38 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 6.51%. EnerSys’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.44%.

About EnerSys

(Get Free Report)

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.