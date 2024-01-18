Ergo Price Tops $1.26 on Major Exchanges (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 18th. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.26 or 0.00003050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $91.76 million and approximately $453,416.66 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,330.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.76 or 0.00166359 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.99 or 0.00573409 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00009694 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00059945 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $154.42 or 0.00373619 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.87 or 0.00185995 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000527 BTC.

About Ergo

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 72,789,912 coins and its circulating supply is 72,791,022 coins. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

