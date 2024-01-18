Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,990,000 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the December 15th total of 4,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis purchased 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $118.21 per share, with a total value of $496,482.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,700,091.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis acquired 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $118.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,700,091.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Saffire sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total value of $1,393,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,472,166.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Extra Space Storage

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,686,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,095,585,000 after acquiring an additional 12,055,172 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,876,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,660,805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096,408 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 599.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,345,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867,657 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $380,823,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,216,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $627,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,409 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extra Space Storage Trading Down 1.5 %

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE EXR traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,438,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,789. The company has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.76. Extra Space Storage has a 1-year low of $101.19 and a 1-year high of $170.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 119.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on EXR. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Extra Space Storage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.50.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

