Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Purchased by Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 54.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,767 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $3,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 5.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 16.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at about $625,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 8.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at about $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis acquired 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $118.21 per share, with a total value of $496,482.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,700,091.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total value of $3,852,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,525,210.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis acquired 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $118.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,482.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,700,091.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Trading Down 1.7 %

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

EXR stock traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $145.71. The stock had a trading volume of 439,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,528. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.19 and a 12-month high of $170.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.27. The firm has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 119.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXR shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.