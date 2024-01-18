Fidelity New Millennium ETF (BATS:FMIL) Shares Down 0.4%

Fidelity New Millennium ETF (BATS:FMIL – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $36.02 and last traded at $36.14. Approximately 60,329 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $36.28.

Fidelity New Millennium ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.24 and its 200 day moving average is $33.97. The company has a market cap of $70.41 million, a P/E ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity New Millennium ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Fidelity New Millennium ETF by 196.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity New Millennium ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Fidelity New Millennium ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Fidelity New Millennium ETF in the 4th quarter worth $357,000.

Fidelity New Millennium ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity New Millennium ETF (FMIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to fundamentally-selected global companies potentially benefiting from long-term changes in the marketplace. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model.

