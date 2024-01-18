FireAngel Safety Technology Group (LON:FA) Trading 1.7% Higher

Shares of FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc (LON:FA – Get Free Report) traded up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6.10 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.10 ($0.08). 302,676 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 6 ($0.08).
FireAngel Safety Technology Group Stock Down 1.6 %
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.07. The company has a market capitalization of £18.14 million, a P/E ratio of -150.00 and a beta of -0.12.
FireAngel Safety Technology Group Company Profile
FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells home safety products and accessories in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers smoke, heat, and carbon monoxide alarms and accessories under the Fire Angel, Fire Angel Connected, Fire Angel Specification, FireAngel Pro Connected, AngelEye, and Pace Sensors brand names, as well as CO alarm sensors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than FireAngel Safety Technology Group
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- Consumer staples vs. consumer discretionary
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Rio Tinto and BHP stock: Can mining giants unearth profit growth?
Receive News & Ratings for FireAngel Safety Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireAngel Safety Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.