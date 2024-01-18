First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Stock Price Up 0.8%

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.99 and last traded at $11.99. Approximately 1,511 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 3,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.89.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.67 and a 200 day moving average of $11.36.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from First Trust Mortgage Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Mortgage Income Fund

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its holdings in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 21.5% in the third quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 30,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,991,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,208,000 after acquiring an additional 10,781 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 223.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 4,674 shares during the period.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

