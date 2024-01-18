First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Stock Price Up 0.8%

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.99 and last traded at $11.99. Approximately 1,511 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 3,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.89.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.67 and a 200 day moving average of $11.36.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from First Trust Mortgage Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 16.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 223.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management grew its holdings in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 30,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

