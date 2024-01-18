Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the December 15th total of 44,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Price Performance

DFP traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,236. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $15.45 and a twelve month high of $21.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.28.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

