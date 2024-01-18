Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the December 15th total of 44,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Price Performance
DFP traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,236. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $15.45 and a twelve month high of $21.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.28.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
