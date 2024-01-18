Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Price Target Lowered to C$1.00 at ATB Capital

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at ATB Capital from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 61.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets downgraded Gear Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

GXE traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.62. 461,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,330. The firm has a market capitalization of C$162.58 million, a P/E ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 3.63. Gear Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.60 and a 1-year high of C$1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.67 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$41.41 million for the quarter. Gear Energy had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 32.96%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gear Energy will post 0.1648649 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

