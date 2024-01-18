Gold Standard Ventures (CVE:GSV) Trading Up 1.3%

Gold Standard Ventures Corp. (CVE:GSV – Get Free Report) was up 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$2.05 and last traded at C$2.02. Approximately 102,208 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 200,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.99.
Gold Standard Ventures Price Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.01.
Gold Standard Ventures Company Profile
Gold Standard Ventures Corp. is focused on the acquisition and exploration of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties completely in the State of Nevada, the United States. The Company operates through the acquisition and exploration of exploration and evaluation assets segment.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Gold Standard Ventures
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Consumer staples vs. consumer discretionary
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- What does consumer price index measure?
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Rio Tinto and BHP stock: Can mining giants unearth profit growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Gold Standard Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Standard Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.