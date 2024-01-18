Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:GSPY) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:GSPY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.00 and last traded at $26.05. 15,181 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 229% from the average session volume of 4,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.18.

Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.73. The company has a market capitalization of $323.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.98.

About Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF

The Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF (GSPY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively seeks long-term capital appreciation by reweighting the components of the S&P 500 Index based on proprietary fundamental research. GSPY was launched on Dec 28, 2020 and is managed by Gotham.

