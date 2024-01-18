H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.150-4.450 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.6 billion-$3.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.7 billion.

H.B. Fuller Trading Up 1.7 %

FUL stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.06. 736,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,327. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.54. H.B. Fuller has a 1 year low of $62.57 and a 1 year high of $83.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.37 and a 200-day moving average of $72.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.01.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $903.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that H.B. Fuller will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FUL shares. Robert W. Baird cut H.B. Fuller from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded H.B. Fuller from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H.B. Fuller

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 4th quarter worth about $418,000. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

