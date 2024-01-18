Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI) PT Raised to C$6.75 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.63% from the company’s previous close.

Haivision Systems Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of TSE:HAI traded up C$0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$4.80. 71,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,410. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.54. The firm has a market cap of C$138.77 million, a P/E ratio of -30.06 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.64. Haivision Systems has a 1-year low of C$3.16 and a 1-year high of C$4.90.

Get Haivision Systems alerts:

Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$35.72 million during the quarter. Haivision Systems had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 5.64%. Equities analysts predict that Haivision Systems will post 0.2398714 earnings per share for the current year.

About Haivision Systems

Haivision Systems Inc provides infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company offers Makito Series video encoders and decoders for end-to-end transport of secure and high-quality HD video; video transmitters and mobile encoders for video contribution over bonded unmanaged IP networks; Haivision Kraken, a video transcoder for mission-critical ISR, situational awareness, and field monitoring applications; Haivision Hub for Government, a video network service for live and low latency video streaming between government agencies and public cloud delivery services; and Haivision Media Platform that manages, shares, and delivers secure corporate communications, real-time video feeds, and broadcast IPTV.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Haivision Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haivision Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.