Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) Trading 6.2% Higher

Shares of Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR – Get Free Report) traded up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 320.95 ($4.08) and last traded at GBX 315 ($4.01). 6,658,973 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 3,979,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 296.60 ($3.77).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.58) price objective on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Thursday, November 30th.
Harbour Energy Stock Performance
About Harbour Energy
Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
