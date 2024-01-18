HeiQ (LON:HEIQ) Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of HeiQ Plc (LON:HEIQ – Get Free Report) shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 12.75 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12.75 ($0.16). 379,020 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 167% from the average session volume of 141,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.55 ($0.16).

HeiQ Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £17.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.00 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.50, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 13.26 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 17.68.

Insider Transactions at HeiQ

In other news, insider Karen Brade bought 32,287 shares of HeiQ stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 15 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of £4,843.05 ($6,162.43). Insiders own 43.94% of the company’s stock.

About HeiQ

HeiQ Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the antimicrobial fabrics, textiles and flooring, and life sciences businesses in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It offers functional textile technologies to provide hygiene, comfort protection, and resource efficiency; surface coatings and polymers; patented probiotic technology for cosmetics, water treatment, and cleaning products; and functional consumer goods for personal care, healthcare, and lifestyle.

