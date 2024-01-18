Hermez Network (HEZ) Trading 1.9% Lower This Week

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for approximately $3.90 or 0.00009442 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $142.36 million and $18,907.68 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.91416437 USD and is down -0.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $9,714.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

