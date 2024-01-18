HI 1-Day Volume Reaches $224,459.57 (HI)

HI (HI) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. One HI token can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HI has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. HI has a total market cap of $2.21 million and $224,459.57 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005306 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00018860 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00014145 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,810.93 or 0.99913907 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00011582 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.14 or 0.00220678 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004874 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000657 BTC.

HI is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official website is www.hi.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,082,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00081352 USD and is down -2.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $222,317.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

