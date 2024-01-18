Hoylecohen LLC Acquires 700 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 173.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRWD. Argus began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at $9,465,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at $9,465,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 26,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total transaction of $6,289,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 344,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,258,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 304,050 shares of company stock worth $76,269,651. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded up $4.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $280.51. 1,623,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,403,028. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.26 and a 12-month high of $290.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $241.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.42. The firm has a market cap of $67.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,603.73, a P/E/G ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.05.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The business’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.