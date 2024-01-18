Hoylecohen LLC Buys 225 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,818 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth about $600,504,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter worth about $259,080,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,951,000. Amundi grew its position in shares of Workday by 233.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 766,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,712,000 after buying an additional 537,196 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,913,000. 68.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Price Performance

WDAY traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $282.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,315. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $262.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.93. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.49 and a 12 month high of $284.82. The stock has a market cap of $74.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,172.17, a P/E/G ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Workday had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on WDAY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $249.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on Workday

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total transaction of $886,743.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 546,670 shares in the company, valued at $145,354,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total transaction of $886,743.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 546,670 shares in the company, valued at $145,354,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 4,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total transaction of $1,237,717.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,265 shares in the company, valued at $41,283,410.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 392,775 shares of company stock worth $107,780,173. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.