Hoylecohen LLC Has $12.17 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Hoylecohen LLC reduced its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,532 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 6,240 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 1.1% of Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $12,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 29,263 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at $313,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at $544,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 34,409 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Finally, Triad Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.40.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $4.38 on Thursday, hitting $143.70. 5,264,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,880,211. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.90. The company has a market cap of $159.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $146.89.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,108. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,108. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares in the company, valued at $32,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,098 shares of company stock worth $1,866,840. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.