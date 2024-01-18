Hoylecohen LLC Has $7.67 Million Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Hoylecohen LLC reduced its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $7,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,355.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,407 shares of company stock worth $515,039 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.4 %

GS stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $375.82. 952,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,157,752. The stock has a market cap of $122.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.36 and a fifty-two week high of $389.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $361.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $338.61.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 48.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $481.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.