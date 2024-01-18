Hoylecohen LLC Has $9.05 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $9,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.90.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.0 %

HON traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $198.02. 794,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,732,910. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $210.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $199.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.21. The stock has a market cap of $130.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.