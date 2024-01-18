Hoylecohen LLC Purchases 6 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 743 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,580.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,550.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Booking from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2,402.00 to $3,459.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,517.92.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total transaction of $3,494,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,204 shares in the company, valued at $35,657,571.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total transaction of $3,494,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,204 shares in the company, valued at $35,657,571.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,767 shares of company stock worth $12,257,819. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $10.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3,500.00. The stock had a trading volume of 109,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,101. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,268.36 and a 12 month high of $3,580.62. The company has a market capitalization of $122.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3,333.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,111.84.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $53.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

