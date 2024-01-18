ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (OTCMKTS:IPATF) Trading Up 4.3%

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IPATF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.56 and last traded at $1.46. Approximately 77,243 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 280% from the average daily volume of 20,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.87.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Company Profile

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. engages in the provision of human therapeutic antibody discovery and development services. It offers a selection of antibodies, enzymes, enzymes activity assays, arthritis animal products, proteins, deiminated proteins, and hybridoma licensing for research purposes. Its services include B cell sorting, screening and sequencing; custom, immune and naive phage display production and screening; bi-specific, tri-specific, VHH, and VNAR antibody manufacturing; antibody engineering; and antibody optimization and humanization.

