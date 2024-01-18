Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Stock Price Up 4.4% Following Analyst Upgrade

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $115.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Impinj traded as high as $96.50 and last traded at $95.04. Approximately 413,701 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 358,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.07.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Impinj to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Impinj in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Impinj from $101.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.38.

In other Impinj news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $30,114.07. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 46,118 shares in the company, valued at $3,743,398.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $30,114.07. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 46,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,743,398.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 325 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total transaction of $26,367.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,284,872.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 106,705 shares of company stock worth $8,401,329 and sold 6,565 shares worth $535,798. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Impinj during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Impinj during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Impinj by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Impinj by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 75.0% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.74 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.20. Impinj had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.86%. The company had revenue of $65.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.73 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

