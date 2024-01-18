Infracap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFR) Trading Down 1%

Shares of Infracap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFR – Get Free Report) were down 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.50 and last traded at $18.51. Approximately 13,648 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 19,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.70.

Infracap REIT Preferred ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.54.

About Infracap REIT Preferred ETF

The InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF (PFFR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx REIT Preferred Stock index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US-listed preferred securities issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs). PFFR was launched on Feb 7, 2017 and is managed by InfraCap.

