Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July (BATS:UJUL) Shares Purchased by C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July (BATS:UJUL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,185 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July makes up 0.6% of C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors owned 2.82% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July worth $4,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,990,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 504,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,253,000 after purchasing an additional 438,426 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth $6,116,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,800,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 268.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 116,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 84,737 shares during the period.

UJUL stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $30.22. 16,749 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.06. The firm has a market cap of $173.77 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.41.

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF — July (UJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

