Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March (BATS:UMAR) Shares Sold by C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors decreased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March (BATS:UMAR – Free Report) by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,289 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors owned about 2.46% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UMAR. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March during the 3rd quarter worth $445,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March by 10.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March in the third quarter worth $38,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March in the second quarter valued at $840,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of UMAR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.68. The company had a trading volume of 25,983 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.28 and a 200 day moving average of $30.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.49 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.30.

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March (UMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

