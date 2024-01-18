Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.69 and last traded at $31.73. 4,062 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.79.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.91.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - November alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNOV. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 10,622 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 1,079.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth $408,000.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (UNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.