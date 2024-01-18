Insider Buying: Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Major Shareholder Acquires 469,563 Shares of Stock

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 469,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.40 per share, for a total transaction of $14,274,715.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,767,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,747,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 543,977 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $16,553,220.11.

Formula One Group Stock Performance

FWONA stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.81. The company had a trading volume of 45,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,124. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.00. Formula One Group has a fifty-two week low of $55.08 and a fifty-two week high of $69.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Formula One Group ( NASDAQ:FWONA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Formula One Group will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup raised Formula One Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formula One Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Formula One Group during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Formula One Group during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 31.4% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 19.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 5,812 shares during the period. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Formula One Group

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

