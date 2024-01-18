Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (NYSEARCA:UDN) Shares Down 0.2%

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (NYSEARCA:UDN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.05 and last traded at $18.06. 20,988 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 70,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.10.

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. HAP Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 73,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $778,000.

About Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB US Dollar Index Bearish Master Fund (the Master Fund), which is a separate series of DB US Dollar Index Bearish Master Trust (the Master Trust).

