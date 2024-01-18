Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML) Hits New 52-Week High at $28.06

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.06 and last traded at $28.06, with a volume of 437 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.81.

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of $903.53 million, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QVML. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $822,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF by 664.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (QVML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that selects the top 90% of stocks in the S&P 500 based on three factors: quality, value, and momentum. QVML was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

