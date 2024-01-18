Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Sold by C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors reduced its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 44.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,466 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 44.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 831,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,303,000 after buying an additional 255,158 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,143,000. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 169.8% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 699,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,747,000 after purchasing an additional 439,977 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 39.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 688,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,145,000 after buying an additional 194,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 117.7% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 585,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,062,000 after buying an additional 316,507 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GSY traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.02. The company had a trading volume of 596,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,688. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52 week low of $49.54 and a 52 week high of $50.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.87 and its 200 day moving average is $49.79.

About Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

