Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January 18th (AA, AMD, ANET, ARGX, AZTA, BA, BDGI, BFC, BIR, BN)

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2024

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, January 18th:

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $29.50. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $30.00 to $29.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $130.00 to $185.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $232.00 to $287.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $515.00 to $518.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $68.00 to $76.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $306.00 to $279.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) was given a C$52.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $88.00 to $93.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.50 to C$5.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$5.50. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.50 to C$5.75. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN) had its target price raised by CIBC from $42.00 to $46.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $57.00 to $60.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its target price cut by ATB Capital from C$7.00 to C$6.50. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

biote (NASDAQ:BTMD) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $10.00 to $9.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

biote (NASDAQ:BTMD) had its target price cut by Roth Mkm from $8.00 to $7.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush from $36.00 to $35.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $37.00 to $38.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $35.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $33.00 to $35.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) had its target price boosted by JMP Securities from $146.00 to $148.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $86.00 to $92.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) had its price target reduced by ATB Capital from C$9.50 to C$8.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its target price boosted by Bank Of America (Bofa) from $52.00 to $55.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $63.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target increased by Desjardins from C$171.00 to C$189.00. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $54.00 to $60.00. Mizuho currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from C$108.00 to C$118.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target lowered by ATB Capital from C$13.00 to C$12.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $245.00 to $318.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $210.00 to $265.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $18.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $67.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $152.00 to $155.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $213.00 to $238.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.00 to C$13.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) had its target price cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $4.50 to $4.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) was given a C$52.00 price target by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $14.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) was given a C$8.00 price target by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $186.00 to $204.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $150.00 to $156.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $62.00 to $73.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $235.00 to $265.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$19.00 to C$17.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $75.00 to $82.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$7.50. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) had its price target increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $16.00 to $17.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $100.00 to $125.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its price target cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$53.00 to C$52.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $110.00 to $129.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $357.00 to $360.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) had its price target trimmed by ATB Capital from C$1.25 to C$1.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$6.50 to C$6.75. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $61.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $45.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $350.00 to $415.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME) had its target price trimmed by ATB Capital from C$2.00 to C$1.80. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $14.00 to $15.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) had its target price lowered by Benchmark Co. from $24.00 to $22.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $33.00 to $32.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $38.00 to $42.00. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $38.00 to $45.00. TD Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $62.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) had its target price trimmed by ATB Capital from C$4.25 to C$3.75. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $58.00 to $64.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $61.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC) had its target price lowered by ATB Capital from C$24.00 to C$22.00. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $85.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $27.00 to $26.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $420.00 to $462.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$1.75 to C$1.25. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $78.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.50 to C$3.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its target price boosted by Acumen Capital from C$19.00 to C$19.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $17.50 to $19.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $70.00 to $94.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $500.00 to $560.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $400.00 to $475.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC) had its target price increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $84.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $750.00 to $800.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $51.00 to $60.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price boosted by Tigress Financial from $560.00 to $790.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $27.00 to $22.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $315.00 to $390.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $12.00 to $12.50. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $115.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $113.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $160.00 to $163.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $91.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$50.00 to C$51.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $40.00 to $43.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) had its target price raised by Benchmark Co. from $44.00 to $51.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) had its price target increased by Roth Mkm from $2.75 to $3.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $10.50 to $11.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $52.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $178.00 to $190.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI) had its price target increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $10.40 to $15.70. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target reduced by Wedbush from $100.00 to $95.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $68.00 to $64.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $78.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) had its price target reduced by ATB Capital from C$13.00 to C$10.50. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $53.00 to $70.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) had its price target increased by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $60.00 to $72.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $3.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $15.00 to $12.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $6.00 to $6.25. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$62.00 to C$56.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) had its target price raised by ATB Capital from C$15.50 to C$15.75. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.00 to C$15.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $109.00 to $108.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) was given a C$61.00 price target by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $260.00 to $250.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $11.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $8.25 to $9.75. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $29.00 to $26.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $19.00 to $23.00. Mizuho currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $43.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $296.00 to $306.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $243.00 to $265.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $28.00 to $31.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its target price lowered by ATB Capital from C$27.00 to C$23.00. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD) had its target price cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $37.00 to $35.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $136.00 to $163.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $200.00 to $225.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $130.00 to $147.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $203.00 to $215.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.