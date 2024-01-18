Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January 18th (AA, AMD, ANET, ARGX, AZTA, BA, BDGI, BFC, BIR, BN)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, January 18th:

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $29.50. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $30.00 to $29.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $130.00 to $185.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $232.00 to $287.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $515.00 to $518.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $68.00 to $76.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $306.00 to $279.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) was given a C$52.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $88.00 to $93.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.50 to C$5.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$5.50. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.50 to C$5.75. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN) had its target price raised by CIBC from $42.00 to $46.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $57.00 to $60.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its target price cut by ATB Capital from C$7.00 to C$6.50. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

biote (NASDAQ:BTMD) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $10.00 to $9.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

biote (NASDAQ:BTMD) had its target price cut by Roth Mkm from $8.00 to $7.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush from $36.00 to $35.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $37.00 to $38.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $35.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $33.00 to $35.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) had its target price boosted by JMP Securities from $146.00 to $148.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $86.00 to $92.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) had its price target reduced by ATB Capital from C$9.50 to C$8.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its target price boosted by Bank Of America (Bofa) from $52.00 to $55.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $63.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target increased by Desjardins from C$171.00 to C$189.00. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $54.00 to $60.00. Mizuho currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from C$108.00 to C$118.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target lowered by ATB Capital from C$13.00 to C$12.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $245.00 to $318.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $210.00 to $265.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $18.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $67.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $152.00 to $155.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $213.00 to $238.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.00 to C$13.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) had its target price cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $4.50 to $4.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) was given a C$52.00 price target by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $14.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) was given a C$8.00 price target by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $186.00 to $204.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $150.00 to $156.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $62.00 to $73.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $235.00 to $265.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$19.00 to C$17.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $75.00 to $82.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$7.50. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) had its price target increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $16.00 to $17.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $100.00 to $125.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its price target cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$53.00 to C$52.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $110.00 to $129.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $357.00 to $360.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) had its price target trimmed by ATB Capital from C$1.25 to C$1.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$6.50 to C$6.75. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $61.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $45.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $350.00 to $415.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME) had its target price trimmed by ATB Capital from C$2.00 to C$1.80. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $14.00 to $15.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) had its target price lowered by Benchmark Co. from $24.00 to $22.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $33.00 to $32.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $38.00 to $42.00. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $38.00 to $45.00. TD Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $62.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) had its target price trimmed by ATB Capital from C$4.25 to C$3.75. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $58.00 to $64.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $61.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC) had its target price lowered by ATB Capital from C$24.00 to C$22.00. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $85.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $27.00 to $26.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $420.00 to $462.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$1.75 to C$1.25. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $78.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.50 to C$3.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its target price boosted by Acumen Capital from C$19.00 to C$19.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $17.50 to $19.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $70.00 to $94.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $500.00 to $560.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $400.00 to $475.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC) had its target price increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $84.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $750.00 to $800.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $51.00 to $60.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price boosted by Tigress Financial from $560.00 to $790.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $27.00 to $22.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $315.00 to $390.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $12.00 to $12.50. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $115.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $113.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $160.00 to $163.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $91.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$50.00 to C$51.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $40.00 to $43.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) had its target price raised by Benchmark Co. from $44.00 to $51.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) had its price target increased by Roth Mkm from $2.75 to $3.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $10.50 to $11.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $52.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $178.00 to $190.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI) had its price target increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $10.40 to $15.70. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target reduced by Wedbush from $100.00 to $95.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $68.00 to $64.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $78.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) had its price target reduced by ATB Capital from C$13.00 to C$10.50. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $53.00 to $70.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) had its price target increased by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $60.00 to $72.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $3.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $15.00 to $12.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $6.00 to $6.25. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$62.00 to C$56.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) had its target price raised by ATB Capital from C$15.50 to C$15.75. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.00 to C$15.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $109.00 to $108.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) was given a C$61.00 price target by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $260.00 to $250.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $11.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $8.25 to $9.75. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $29.00 to $26.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $19.00 to $23.00. Mizuho currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $43.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $296.00 to $306.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $243.00 to $265.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $28.00 to $31.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its target price lowered by ATB Capital from C$27.00 to C$23.00. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD) had its target price cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $37.00 to $35.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $136.00 to $163.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $200.00 to $225.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $130.00 to $147.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $203.00 to $215.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

