iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK) Stock Price Up 0.1%

iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.91 and last traded at $25.91. Approximately 136,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 79,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.89.

iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK – Free Report) by 190.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,404 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.