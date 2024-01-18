iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) Trading Down 0.2%

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Free Report)’s stock price were down 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $93.39 and last traded at $93.50. Approximately 19,782 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 12,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.71.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.81.

Institutional Trading of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LQDH. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000.

About iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets USD-denominated investment corporate bonds, while mitigating duration risk.

