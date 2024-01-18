iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY) Trading Down 0.7%

iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY – Get Free Report) fell 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $36.04 and last traded at $36.12. 66,898 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $36.39.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EMHY. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,305,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF by 360.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 125,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 98,470 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 8,770 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 47,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares during the period.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (EMHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprising USD denominated emerging markets high yield bonds. EMHY was launched on Apr 3, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

