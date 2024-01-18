iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,337 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.52. 10,822,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,195,020. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $75.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.50.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

