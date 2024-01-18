iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) Stock Price Up 0.7%

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $53.37 and last traded at $53.28. Approximately 4,830 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 4,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.91.
iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.79. The company has a market cap of $117.22 million, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.15.
iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (IEUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed countries of Europe. IEUS was launched on Nov 12, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
