iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2024

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUSGet Free Report) shares rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $53.37 and last traded at $53.28. Approximately 4,830 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 4,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.91.

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.79. The company has a market cap of $117.22 million, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Allie Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 156.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (IEUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed countries of Europe. IEUS was launched on Nov 12, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.