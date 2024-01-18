iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) Stock Price Up 0.7%

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $53.37 and last traded at $53.28. Approximately 4,830 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 4,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.91.

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.79. The company has a market cap of $117.22 million, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.15.

Get iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Allie Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 156.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (IEUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed countries of Europe. IEUS was launched on Nov 12, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.