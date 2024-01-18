iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) Stock Position Lifted by C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 298,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,032,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,991,000 after purchasing an additional 96,263 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 871,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 117,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 12,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 379.2% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 14,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 11,680 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWL stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $46.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 670,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,697. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.55 and a fifty-two week high of $48.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

