iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA) Trading Down 0.7%

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $82.45 and last traded at $82.69. Approximately 284,640 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 372% from the average daily volume of 60,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.30.

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.66. The company has a market cap of $528.26 million, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EUSA. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF in the third quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 8,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI USA ETF, formerly iShares MSCI USA Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment resulte that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI USA Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the 85% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in the United States.

