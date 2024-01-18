iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Stock Holdings Lifted by C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,607 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors owned approximately 0.16% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $3,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IFRA. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,511 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 59.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 5,063 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth about $9,213,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,178,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,149,000.

Shares of IFRA traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.20. The stock had a trading volume of 171,834 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

