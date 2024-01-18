Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Trading 1.3% Higher

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $42.00 and last traded at $40.88. 28,291 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 290% from the average session volume of 7,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Johnson Matthey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Johnson Matthey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th.

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey Price Performance

Johnson Matthey Cuts Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.62.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.5345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st.

About Johnson Matthey

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.