JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:JDIV) Stock Price Up 0.1%

JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:JDIV – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.53 and last traded at $32.33. Approximately 26,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 16,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.29.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $5,299,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF by 54.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 155,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 54,823 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF by 98.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 21,166 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter.

