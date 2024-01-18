JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:JMIN) Shares Down 4.5%

Shares of JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:JMIN – Get Free Report) were down 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $34.41 and last traded at $34.51. Approximately 46,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 294% from the average daily volume of 11,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.14.

JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF Trading Down 4.5 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMIN. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 413.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 143,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,091,000 after buying an additional 115,824 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 12,562 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 11,773 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.