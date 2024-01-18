Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Bought by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 866,904 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,213 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Juniper Networks worth $24,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 22,779 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,875 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 44,148 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Insider Activity at Juniper Networks

In other news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $25,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,491.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Juniper Networks news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,496 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $199,779.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,778.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $25,533.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,491.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,632 shares of company stock worth $1,616,166 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:JNPR traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.35. 2,027,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,222,297. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $38.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.69.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 6.48%. On average, equities analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.57%.

About Juniper Networks

(Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.