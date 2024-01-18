Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC) Price Target Cut to C$22.00 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at ATB Capital from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 96.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on KEC. Eight Capital set a C$21.00 price target on shares of Kiwetinohk Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$18.00 target price on Kiwetinohk Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Cormark decreased their price target on Kiwetinohk Energy from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Kiwetinohk Energy from C$22.50 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

Shares of Kiwetinohk Energy stock traded down C$0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$11.20. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.05, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$489.78 million and a PE ratio of 2.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.69. Kiwetinohk Energy has a 1-year low of C$10.00 and a 1-year high of C$14.84.

Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C($0.81). Kiwetinohk Energy had a net margin of 34.30% and a return on equity of 31.23%. The company had revenue of C$108.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$111.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kiwetinohk Energy will post 2.296748 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kiwetinohk Energy news, Senior Officer Fareen Sunderji purchased 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$11.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,920.00. In related news, Senior Officer Fareen Sunderji acquired 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$11.65 per share, with a total value of C$55,920.00. Also, Director Steven William Sinclair bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$11.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,500.00. 14.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp., an energy transition company, engages in the development and production of natural gas in west-central Alberta. The company develops and operates renewable solar and wind power projects, and natural gas-fired power generation plants; produces hydrogen; produces and markets oil, condensate, carbon dioxide, and natural gas liquids.

