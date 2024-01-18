Komodo Reaches Market Cap of $33.66 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. Komodo has a market capitalization of $33.66 million and $8.57 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000599 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Komodo alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00057066 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00054191 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00020013 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.