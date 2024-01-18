Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $27.76

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as €27.76 ($30.51) and last traded at €27.98 ($30.75), with a volume of 100859 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €28.72 ($31.56).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

Get Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Stock Down 2.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is €28.98 and its 200 day moving average is €30.90.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported €0.63 ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of €23.87 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's stores offer produce, dairy, meat, deli, bakery, seafood, and frozen products; grocery, dairy, and beer and wine; floral, pet food, health and beauty care, kitchen and cookware, gardening tools, general merchandise articles, electronics, newspapers and magazines, tobacco, etc.; gasoline; and pharmacy products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.